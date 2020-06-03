Cadillac March for Criminal Justice Reform Cancelled After Threats from Violent Extremist

Cadillac’s march for criminal justice reform and police brutality after the death of George Floyd canceled due to threats from violent extremist.

A day after the Cadillac City Council gave the march approval the organizer David Mund and city officials decided to cancel it.

In the Facebook event for the march was no longer visible Mund says, “violent extremists” threatened to undermine the event.

On Facebook Mund says,”It has become apparent that our collective vision for a peaceful demonstration has been undermined. We have received a number of credible threats from outside sources who desire to hijack our community event and diminish our movement and message.”

Mund says that canceling the march was very disappointing and that there are no plans to reschedule and that he will ensure that the dialogue with local officials in the Cadillac Community continues Black Lives Matter.