Cadillac Man Leads Police on Foot Chase During Traffic Stop in Haring Township
Posted On November 17, 2020
Back in September police attempted to stop this man, Michael Jason Boven in Haring Township but he sped off.
Police say during the stop the suspect sped off through a parking lot and the trooper lost sight of him.
Further investigation led to police identifying Boven and issuing a warrant.
Saturday police found the suspect in a parked car in Haring Township.
Boven got out of the car and ran on foot through a field.
Troopers eventually found him hiding in the tall grass under a tree.
The suspect was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges and is a four-time habitual offender.
His next scheduled court appearance is on December 1, 2020.