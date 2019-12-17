Cadillac Man in Hospital After Being Struck by Drunk Driver

A Cadillac man is in the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver.

Authorities say the pedestrian, a 25-year-old man from Cadillac was walking south on sunnyside drive when a car driving northbound hit him.

The vehicle was driven by a 56-year-old man also from Cadillac.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries–the status of his health is still unknown at this time.

After further investigation authorities found the driver was drunk.

And he was taken into custody, he faces one count operating while intoxicated causing serious injuries.