Cadillac Man in Custody for Meth Possession
A Cadillac man who was found unconscious in his car earlier this year is now facing charges for drug possession.
In July, this man, Victor Grabowski was approached by a Cadillac Post officer at Fairview Cemetery on 16 and half road in Cedar Creek Township, after a report of a man being passed out in the car.
When authorities arrived Grabowski was alert but, slow in answering questions.
He claimed to have fallen asleep after visiting a gravesite at the cemetery, and when authorities ordered him to get out of the car, a glass pipe fell out with him.
A search of the vehicle was done where authorities found marijuana, butane, lighters and a scale.
After being examined by EMS Grabowski was sent home and the pipe was sent to a lab.
The MSP Crime Lab later confirmed the pipe to be positive for methenamine.
Grabroski is now in wexford county jail facing a ten year felony– for possession of meth.
His next court date is November 19th