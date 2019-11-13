- Advertisement -
Cadillac Man in Custody for Meth Possession

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 13, 2019
A Cadillac man who was found unconscious in his car earlier this year is now facing charges for drug possession.

In July, this man, Victor Grabowski was approached by a Cadillac Post officer at Fairview Cemetery on 16 and half road in Cedar Creek Township, after a report of a man being passed out in the car.

When authorities arrived Grabowski was alert but, slow in answering questions.

He claimed to have fallen asleep after visiting a gravesite at the cemetery, and when authorities ordered him to get out of the car, a glass pipe fell out with him. 

A search of the vehicle was done where authorities found marijuana, butane, lighters  and a scale.

After being examined by EMS Grabowski was sent home and the pipe was sent to a lab.

The MSP Crime Lab later confirmed the pipe to be positive for methenamine.

Grabroski is now in wexford county jail facing a ten year felony– for possession of meth.

His next court date is November 19th

