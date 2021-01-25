Cadillac Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Neighbor

A Cadillac man is in the hospital after allegedly being attacked by his neighbor early Saturday morning.

Police tell us the victim was attacked by a neighbor with weapons and restrained in his home.

When police arrived at the scene they found the man injured and rushed him to the hospital.

Further investigation led to police going to a nearby home and arresting the suspect.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Cadillac man, is now in Wexford County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation so keep it right here as new details continue to come in.