A Cadillac man is dead after a Saturday rollover crash.

Police say it happened on Kelly Road in Aetna Township.

The man, a 31-year old Cadilla man, was driving west when he left the roadway.

The man rolled multiple times and hit a farm implement.

The victim was ejected from the car and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say speeding seems to be a factor in the crash.