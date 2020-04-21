Cadillac Man Dead After Single Vehicle Rollover Crash

A weekend car crash has left one person dead.

Police say the crash happened after a car rolled over in Manistee County in Springdale Township at Big Four and Millard Road.

The truck was driven by 30-year-old Travis James Johnson of Cadillac.

Police said he was traveling northbound, with a 28-year-old male passenger, on Big Four when the crash happened.

Further investigation show that Johnson failed to make a turn onto Millard Road causing him to go straight off the roadway before crashing.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle and unfortunately was pronounced dead at the scene/

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.