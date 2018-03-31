Cadillac Man Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County

A man is dead following a late night crash in Wexford County.

Just before midnight Friday, deputies and rescue crews were called to E 30 Rd. near S 27 Rd. in Selma Township for the report of a single car crash.

Once on scene, deputies found a car had hit a tree, with the driver unresponsive.

Deputies determined the car had been driving east on 30 Rd. when it left the roadway and collided with the tree.

The driver, 78 year-old Joseph Southwick of Cadillac, was taken to Munson Cadillac where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.