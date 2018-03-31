- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Man Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On March 31, 2018
1.7K Views
0

A man is dead following a late night crash in Wexford County.

Just before midnight Friday, deputies and rescue crews were called to E 30 Rd. near S 27 Rd. in Selma Township for the report of a single car crash.

Once on scene, deputies found a car had hit a tree, with the driver unresponsive.

Deputies determined the car had been driving east on 30 Rd. when it left the roadway and collided with the tree.

The driver, 78 year-old Joseph Southwick of Cadillac, was taken to Munson Cadillac where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies say the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Post Views: 1,682



Trending Now
Sault Ste Marie Police ask for help Identifying Person in Photo
Jacob Owens March 27, 2018
14 Hospitalized After Church Bus Rolls Onto Side In Roscommon County
Remington Hernandez March 31, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Cadillac Man Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Wexford County
Share No Comment