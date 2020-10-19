Cadillac Man Convicted for Sexual Assault of Wife and 11-Year-Old Daughter

A Cadillac man was convicted on three counts of sexual assault last week.

Kirk Allen Murray of Cadillac was convicted unanimously and now faces life in prison.

Authorities say after just 30 minutes of deliberating the jury came back with convictions on all charges.

Back in 2019 Murray was charged with two files of criminal sexual conduct by Wexford County’s Prosecutor for sexually assaulting his wife and 11-year-old daughter.

The first included 1 count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree for an act of digital penetration and Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree for sexual contact upon his 11 year old daughter.

The second originally included counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1 and 3rd degree for acts of sexual penetration upon his wife.

During the most recent trial authorities say Murray’s wife described years of domestic abuse and violence.

She also described how the abuse turned sexual in the summer of 2018.

Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore says the next trail is October 27 and sentencing will likely be sometime in November.