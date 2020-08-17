Cadillac Man Charged With Destroying Police Property After Drunk & Disorderly Arrest

On Wednesday July 15, Michigan State Police were called to a report of a drunk and disorderly person on Sarah St. in Cadillac.

Christopher Michael Gregg was arrested and while seated inside the patrol vehicle damaged several electronic components by pouring out a 20-fluid-ounce water bottle he found in the vehicle.

Gregg is out on bond, and faces one Drunk and Disorderly and one count Malicious Destruction of Police Property, which is a felony, and Habitual Offender, Third Offense.

He’s expected back in court on August 18.