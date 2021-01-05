Cadillac Man Arrested for Possession of Meth

A Cadillac man faces charges for possession of meth for the fourth time after being stopped Saturday evening.

Troopers tell us the investigation sparked when they got a report of a suspicious man in Cadillac, that man now identified as Aaron Lee Schwab.

Authorities found the suspect walking along M-55.

During a search, authorities found a syringe and a folded piece of paper with meth in his pocket.

Schwab was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail.

He now faces charges for Possession of Meth and for being a four-time habitual offender.

Schwab’s next court date is January 19.