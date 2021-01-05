- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Man Arrested for Possession of Meth

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 5, 2021
235 Views
0

A Cadillac man faces charges for possession of meth for the fourth time after being stopped Saturday evening. 

Troopers tell us the investigation sparked when they got a report of a suspicious man in Cadillac, that man now identified as Aaron Lee Schwab. 

Authorities found the suspect walking along M-55. 

During a search, authorities found a syringe and a folded piece of paper with meth in his pocket. 

Schwab was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail. 

He now faces charges for Possession of Meth and for being a four-time habitual offender. 

Schwab’s next court date is January 19. 

 

Post Views: 235



Trending Now
Muskegon Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for Third Time
Catilynn Fogarty December 30, 2020
Chicago Man Pleads Guilty to Second Dergree Murder in Isabella County
Catilynn Fogarty December 31, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Cadillac Man Arrested for Possession of Meth
Share No Comment