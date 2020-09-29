- Advertisement -
Cadillac Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 29, 2020
A Cadillac man is arrested for cocaine possession and it is not his first time. 

Police say Scott McDaniel was riding passenger in a car they pulled over on US-131 in Clam Lake Township back in May. 

During the stop police saw syringes inside the vehicle and further investigation showed they belonged to McDaniel. 

Lab results show the syringes tested positive for cocaine. 

McDaniel was arrested earlier this week and taken to Wexford County Jail. 

He is now charged with one count Possession of Cocaine and one count second offense. 

The suspect has been arraigned and his next court date is October 13th.

