Cadillac Man Arrested for Meth in Wexford Co.

A Cadillac man is in jail for meth after being stopped in Haring Township.

Police say this man, Justin Troy Ide, was riding passenger in the car.

Further investigation led to police seeing a clear baggie under Ide’s thigh.

When they asked him to get out of the car, they found that substance inside the baggie was meth.

Ide was arrested and released.

The driver of the car was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Ide now faces multiple charges including possession of Meth and is due back in court September 22,2020.