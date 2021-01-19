Cadillac Man Arrested for Meth After Traffic Stop in Wexford County

A Cadillac man is behind bars for meth after being stopped in Wexford County.

Police say they stopped this man Druce Hill and found he did not have a valid driver’s license.

During the stop police say they saw the suspect throw something out the window.

Troopers recovered the plastic bag and found meth inside.

Hill was arrested and taken to Wexford County Jail.

He now faces a slew of charges including possession of meth.