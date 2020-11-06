Cadillac Man Arrested For Driving Drunk, Destroying Police Property

A Cadillac man faces a felony after kicking a police holding cell door and driving drunk.

Police say they stopped 43-year-old Kevin William Lattimer Wednesday on M-115 in Haring Township for speeding.

After a sobriety test, the suspect was arrested for driving drunk third offense.

Police say while in a holding cell Lattimer began kicking and striking the door until he broke the deadbolt and damaged the door.

The suspect was arraigned on Thursday and remains in Wexford County Jail

His next court date is November 24,2020.