Cadillac Man Arrested for Domestic Violence, Resisting Arrest

After a foot chase police arrested a Cadillac man for domestic violence.

Police say they were called to the scene Friday after they got a call about a woman who was allegedly assaulted.

The victim says her ex-boyfriend, Justin Marshall Mongar, assaulted her when she tried to go inside a store in Haring Township.

The victim was able to fight back and when an employee came outside to check on the woman Mongar fled the scene.

Police say they found the suspect at his home and were led on a chase.

After chasing the suspect through a parking lot, he was eventually arrested.

Mongar was arraigned Monday and now faces multiple charges.

His next court date is November 24, 2020.