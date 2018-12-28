- Advertisement -
Cadillac Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

Jessica Mojonnier Posted On December 28, 2018
State Police arrested a Cadillac man following a several month long investigation into fraudulent credit card use.

In January, troopers were called to a Cadillac area hospital to investigate the incident.

The victim reported that 58 year-old Gregory Laurent who has once worked for him, was using his business credit card to purchase rooms at the hotel.

Over the next several months, investigators obtained records and evidence which ultimately lead to a warrant for his arrest.

The warrant charged Laurent with four counts of Uttering and Publishing and one count of Illegal Use or Sale of a Financial Transaction Device.

Troopers arrested him on December 21st and he was release on bond.

