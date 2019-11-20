Cadillac Man Arrested for Credit Card Fraud

A case of credit card fraud running into the thousands had the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responding to a Benzie County business.

The owner of Lake Ann Hardwood Sawmill says he agreed to help Michael McCumber, a Cadillac man, with a one time use of his credit card to help get his car out of impound.

He used the card once with a charge of $349.49.

Although this amount came on the credit card statement it also listed over 20 additional Western Union charges from August until October.

Over $4,000 was listed.

Michael McCumber was arrested Saturday and then arraigned in the 85th District Court.

He faces one count financial transaction device fraud, a felony of four years, or a fine of $5,000.

His next court date will be on December 5th.