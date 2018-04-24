Cadillac Man Arrested for Assaulting Man with Sword

A Cadillac man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted someone with a sword.

It happened shortly before 1am Tuesday morning in the 500 block of Aldrich Street.

Officers were called there for the report of a domestic argument, and it involved a katana sword.

When they got there officers say the victim, a 54-year-old man, did have slight cuts to his abdomen.

And they were from being hit with the katana.

He was checked over by EMS, but refused further treatment.

The suspect was still on scene and officers took the 29-year-old into custody.

He was lodged in the Wexford County jail on charges of felony assault.