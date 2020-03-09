- Advertisement -
Cadillac Man Arrested for Allegedly Making False Bomb Threat

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 9, 2020
A Cadillac man is in trouble for allegedly making a bomb and robbery threat over the weekend.

Police say the 39-year-old man called a local news outlet and told them he was gong to rob Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City and would have a bomb.

The bank was notified and after further investigation police found the suspect.

He was arrested and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail for making a False report of a Bomb Threat.

