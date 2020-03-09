Cadillac Man Arrested for Allegedly Making False Bomb Threat
Posted On March 9, 2020
671 Views0
A Cadillac man is in trouble for allegedly making a bomb and robbery threat over the weekend.
Police say the 39-year-old man called a local news outlet and told them he was gong to rob Fifth Third Bank in Traverse City and would have a bomb.
The bank was notified and after further investigation police found the suspect.
He was arrested and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail for making a False report of a Bomb Threat.