Cadillac Man Arrested After Traffic Stop

State Police arrested two men after a traffic stop in Wexford County.

Troopers stopped the car on M-55 near US-131 after observing it had several equipment violations.

Troopers learned that the driver, 29 year-old Gregory Morris of Cadillac, had an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction and took him into custody.

Further investigation revealed the passenger had just used and was in possession of meth.

Troopers seized a syringe and suspected meth.

Morris was subsequently arrested and charged with with Possession of Methamphetamine – second or subsequent offense.