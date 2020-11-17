Cadillac Man Arrested After Threatening Trooper in Wexford County

A Cadillac man is out on bond after threatening police during a traffic stop.

It all started when a person stopped in front of the suspect’s house because of a flat tire.

A second motorist then pulled up to help, when Holmes came out of his home threatening to release his growling dog.

The two called 911 and waited for police to arrive.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect threatened to release his pitbull on him.

Police say Holmes was uncooperative and eventually released his dog on the trooper.

The officer was able to keep the dog away by using a flashlight.

Officers left the scene and issued an arrest warrant.

Holmes turned himself in Friday and was arraigned on two counts of Assault and Battery, one count of Resisting and Obstructing Police, and one count of Larceny Under $200.

His next court date is December 1, 2020.