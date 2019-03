The man accused of harboring two underage runaway girls has been found guilty.

33 year-old Christopher Wagenshultz of Manton plead no contest, resulting in being guilty.

On December 7th of last year, the parents of two young teenage girls reported that their daughters did not come home after school.

Within hours, officers uncovered romantic messages and a fake Facebook profile set up for secret communications between Wagenshultz and two children he called wives 1 and 2.

About 24 hours later, officers in Kalkaska located the Wagenschtuz and the two children hiding in a cabin in the woods.

Friday, Wagenschutz pled no contest to two counts of harboring runaways, two counts of contributing to delinquency, and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, plus a count of criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree and child abuse 4th degree.

Law enforcement say this agreement was reached with the support of the victims and their families.