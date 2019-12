A Cadillac man is now facing assault charges for allegedly attacking his friend..

This man Dylan McQueen–is accused of –assaulting a female victim with a brake caliper.

Authorities say when they arrived—they found McQueen barricaded inside a garage and the victim at a nearby friend’s house.

No medical attention was needed for the victim and McQueen was released on a $2,500 bond.

His next court date is December 17th.