Cadillac Ice Tower Relocated

The ice tower in Cadillac has become something of a staple to the town.

With its towering height and gorgeous ice formations, the ice tower creates a winter wonderland for onlookers.

It was first established in 2015 built by city crews and headed by Cadillac Director of Utilities Jefferey Dietlin.

It was initially built at Chris Blackburn Memorial Skatepark but toppled over from heavy winds and uneven ice build-up last year.

Since then the ice tower has been given a new home next to the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library.

To keep it from tipping over, it has been given anchor lines and is farther away from the road to prevent uneven ice buildup.