Cadillac Home Damaged in Fire

A home received significant internal damage after a fire in Cadillac.

The fire happened around 5 o’clock Monday evening at a home on Cotey St.

The Cadillac Fire Department responded to the reports of a stove fire in the basement of the home.

Once on scene, firefighters found the fire had spread throughout the basement.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, although both basement and main floor received significant smoke and water damage.

A woman was in the home at the time of the fire, but she was able to get out safely.

Tuesday morning, Crews from local groups and the Red Cross were at the house helping clean up.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.