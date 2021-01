A home caught fire Monday morning in Cadillac. The occupant at the time exited the home and was the only resident home at that time. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fir and rescue the family dog, as well as the family’s pet turtle. The fire only cause significant damage to one of the rooms.

The resident was transported to the Cadillac Munson Hospital for injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.