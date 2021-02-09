Cadillac High Teacher Put on Administrative Leave

A Cadillac High School teacher is on administrative leave after reports of a “ concerning email”.

Superintendent Jennifer Brown says police have been notified and the teacher was put on leave on Jan. 4.

No details have been released on what the email said.

Officials tell us the staff member was told to have no contact with any students or staff.

Cadillac Area Schools says the safety and health of their students is its main priority.

A special meeting by the Board of Education is set to happen on Feb. 11 to review and consider tenure charges.

An investigation into this case is still ongoing.