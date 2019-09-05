Cadillac Gives Recreational, Medical Marijuana “Green Light”

Cadillac gave the green light to legal weed in town.

The city council voted to move forward with both recreational and medical marijuana and to issue licenses within city limits.

Up to nine recreational businesses and eight medical marijuana operations could move in under the two separate ordinances passed.

Growers, processing facilities, retailers, transporters and compliance facilities would all be able to take advantage.

The decision now moves on to zoning to decide where any potential new business would go.

The launch date for accepting applications is December 6th.