Cadillac Footliters Possible Buyer of Cadillac 4 Movie Theater

The Cadillac Footliters announced Wednesday that they plan to buy the historic Cadillac 4 movie theatre located in downtown Cadillac.

In a Facebook post they say since they have lost their home to a fire 30 years ago, the Cadillac Footliters have searched for a permanent home, and with more than 50 years of community support they’re “thrilled to be in a position to immediately assume ownership of the Cadillac 4 and establish the next generation of community-owned and -driven arts and entertainment in Cadillac.”

Recently Cadillac 4 announced they would be permanently closing their doors, but thanks to the Footliters their doors may reopen again once the pandemic is over.

With Cadillac 4’s parent company currently in bankruptcy and facing liquidation, the Footliters say they plan to protect the site and availability of movies in downtown Cadillac, while adding a live theatre, music, and event space for other community groups’ utilization.

The Footliters’ plan for the space includes preserving a downtown movie theater while expanding entertainment offerings to include live theatre, music, and events in collaboration with community partners.