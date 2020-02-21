- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Fire Marshal Faces Charges for Assault with Intent to Commit a Sex Crime

Sierra Searcy Posted On February 21, 2020
600 Views
0

The fire marshal for the city of Cadillac now faces charges for assault with intent to commit a sex crime.

Details on this case are extremely limited but we do know court documents show that this man, Anthony Wolff, allegedly committed the crime back in May of 2019 and that the victim is not a child.

We reached out to City Manager Marcus Peccia, and he gave us the following statement, “The City takes these charges seriously and strongly condemns sexual violence. Accordingly, the City immediately placed Wolff on paid administrative leave and opened a full internal investigation, which is not yet complete.”

The statement went on to say that the City cannot comment any further on the nature of the charges.

If convicted Wolff can face up to five years in prison.

Post Views: 600



Trending Now
Couple Arrested for Assaulting 17-Year-Old Girl in Grand Traverse Co.
Sierra Searcy February 19, 2020
Car Crash in Mecosta Co. Sends Three Victims to the Hospital
Sierra Searcy February 17, 2020

You are reading
Cadillac Fire Marshal Faces Charges for Assault with Intent to Commit a Sex Crime
Share No Comment