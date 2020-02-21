Cadillac Fire Marshal Faces Charges for Assault with Intent to Commit a Sex Crime

The fire marshal for the city of Cadillac now faces charges for assault with intent to commit a sex crime.

Details on this case are extremely limited but we do know court documents show that this man, Anthony Wolff, allegedly committed the crime back in May of 2019 and that the victim is not a child.

We reached out to City Manager Marcus Peccia, and he gave us the following statement, “The City takes these charges seriously and strongly condemns sexual violence. Accordingly, the City immediately placed Wolff on paid administrative leave and opened a full internal investigation, which is not yet complete.”

The statement went on to say that the City cannot comment any further on the nature of the charges.

If convicted Wolff can face up to five years in prison.