Cadillac Fire Dept. Grant Money to be Used in Life-Saving Upgrades

In Cadillac, the fire department now has some extra money to make critical improvements to life-saving technology.

Fire fighters got $20-thousand from a federal program affiliated with the Department of Homeland Security.

With that money, they’ll replace the two defibrillators or AEDs they already have and outfit all of their vehicles with new ones.

Each unit could prove critically important when responding to heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies.

The Cadillac Fire Department says it’s all about better serving their community.