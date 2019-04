Easter is still a week away but some folks are doing their Easter Egg Hunt a week early to beat the rush.

Saturday in Cadillac at City Park the Jaycees held their annual hunt despite the temperatures being just a little bit on the brisk side.

But the park was packed with kids of all ages looking to take home some candy and even sneak a picture in with the easter bunny who was doing her best to stay warm.

