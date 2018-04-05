Cadillac City Council Votes to Raise Water and Sewer Rates by 3%

On Monday, the Cadillac City Council voted to make a slight increase in water and sewage rates.

The rates will be increased by three percent, meaning water and sewage bills will only be roughly a dollar to a dollar and a half more on your bill.

And while this small raise won’t have major effects on Cadillac residents, it will provide much-needed funds to the utilities department to help with continued operations.

Compared to other local municipalities, Cadillac sits in the third lowest spot for rates on water and sewage.

Jeff Dietland, the Cadillac Utilities Director, says that doesn’t make it easy for a rate increase, but assures they only do so because they need to.

Rates will go into effect on July 1st, meaning the first time residents will see the increase will be on the bill they receive at the beginning of August.