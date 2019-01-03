Cadillac Area Silent Observer Receives $1,700 Grant

Cadillac Area Silent Observer has been awarded a grant to continue their community outreach.

The $1,700 grant is from the Health and Education Fund for Seniors.

Cadillac Area Silent Observer is a non profit crime prevention program in Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties.

The program allows the public to anonymously report suspicious activity.

According to the program, there have been over 4,800 tips since they began in 1991, which resulted in over 1,070 arrests.

The grant will be used to buy 25 Silent Observer road signs that will be displayed at locations around Wexford County.

Decals will also be displayed by police and other public agencies.