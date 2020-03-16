Cadillac Area Public Schools Offer Free Lunches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Schools across the country and state are closing down because of the coronavirus and some families may now be struggling to feed their children.

Thankfully most school districts including Cadillac Area Public Schools is offering free lunch and low cost lunches to families in the local area from today to April 3rd.

Free lunches and next day breakfast will be offered for all children under the age of 18 and to disabled adults 18 to 26 years old.

All other adults can get lunch for $3 and breakfast for $2.

The vehicle line for pickup starts on Chestnut Street at the Junior High and High School bus stop.

Families with food allergies or who need transportation should call 231-876-5025