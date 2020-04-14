Cadillac Area Public Schools Host Virtual Support Meetings

With Michigan Schools no longer being able to have face to face instruction many schools have taken to platforms such as Zoom and Skype to communicate with students and staff.

Locally Cadillac Area Public Schools are doing the same, starting Tuesday they will host multiple virtual support sessions to keep parents informed.

Tuesday the sessions will be from 4 pm.p to 5 p.m, CAPS is hosting two Zoom meetings for families.

One meeting focuses on how to support your child while they are learning at home and the other covers how children with special needs can get support as well.

For a list of the virtual meetings and their times click here.