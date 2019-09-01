Cadillac Area Modelers Society Holds Air Show

The Cadillac Area Modelers Society held their air show out in Tustin on Sunday.

The two hours of fun brought modelers and spectators alike to the town.

A plethora of planes, helicopters, jets, and more were on display on the ground and in the air.

And those both young and old looked up for all kinds of stunts and maneuvers pulled off by the pilots.

And though it was a bit cloudy with a breeze, those pilots pulled it all off skillfully.

They even let those in the crowd take part in the acrobatics, putting them behind the controls.

Overall, it was a perfect day to take out the model planes which the pilots spend hours and plenty of money on.

But the event is about much more than exhibiting skill, it serves as a way to bring more people into the hobby, and pilots encourage anyone to join.

The CadillacArea Modelers Society is one of many in our area, with others in towns such as Kalkaska and Thompsonville.

If you’d like to find out more, you can log onto the CAMS facebook page.