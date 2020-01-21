Cadillac Area Community Foundation Gives Community Center and Library Grant
January 21, 2020
$5,000 , was given to the Springville Township Community Center and Library from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
The spokesperson from the facility says the grant will help the Center provide a place for residents of all ages and abilities with specialized programming, recreational and social opportunities.
The Township Supervisor says quote, ” A special Thank you to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation in recognizing the importance of our project. Our goal is to strengthen relationships in our community”