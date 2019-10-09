Cadillac Announces Beginning of Mitchell-Bentley Conversion
It may look just like an abandoned, blighted old factory right now — which it is — but this property is soon to be transformed into a beacon of green technology.
We first reported on the City of Cadillac’s planned major move earlier this year…
To re-tool the old Mitchell-Bentley property and convert it into a solar community garden.
Now, the cleanup phase of that project is slated to begin October 15th.
That effort is thanks in part to a $700-thousand brownfield grant from the state , in addition to another brownfield redevelopment loan.
Consumers Energy, meanwhile, will invest another $700-thousand into a 500 kilowatt solar array.
The revitalization of the burned-out manufacturing property is years in the making.
It was last used by Mitchell-Bentley in 1989 and burned in 2013.
The city will celebrate with a press conference when the work kicks off on the 15th.