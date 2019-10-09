- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Cadillac Announces Beginning of Mitchell-Bentley Conversion

Staff Writer Posted On October 9, 2019
418 Views
0

It may look just like an abandoned, blighted old factory right now — which it is — but this property is soon to be transformed into a beacon of green technology.

We first reported on the City of Cadillac’s planned major move earlier this year…

To re-tool the old Mitchell-Bentley property and convert it into a solar community garden.

Now, the cleanup phase of that project is slated to begin October 15th.

That effort is thanks in part to a $700-thousand brownfield grant from the state , in addition to another brownfield redevelopment loan.

Consumers Energy, meanwhile, will invest another $700-thousand into a 500 kilowatt solar array.

The revitalization of the burned-out manufacturing property is years in the making.

It was last used by Mitchell-Bentley in 1989 and burned in 2013.

The city will celebrate with a press conference when the work kicks off on the 15th.

Post Views: 418



Trending Now
Boy Injured After Getting Thrown From Motorbike in Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 6, 2019
Man Injured in Explosion at Mesick Mushroom Cap Motel
Remington Hernandez October 5, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Cadillac Announces Beginning of Mitchell-Bentley Conversion
Share No Comment