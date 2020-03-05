- Advertisement -
Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant MSP Teams Up to Make Roads Safer

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 5, 2020
Cadillac and Mt. Pleasant officers have teamed up to help reduce speeding and accidents on M115 and M37.

They say they are increasing patrol in these areas as a part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make roads safer.

The goal of the initiative is to increase the frequency of patrol, lowering of speeding and reduction of accidents,

Police say M115 between M37 and US10 are areas that have the highest amount of complaints from drivers.

