- Advertisement -
Home » Health National & World

C.V.S. Pulls Heartburn Medication from Shelves Amid Cancer Concerns

Staff Writer Posted On September 30, 2019
85 Views
0

C.V.S. is pulling a heartburn drug off the shelves over cancer concerns.

The pharmacy chain says it has stopped selling Zantac and its own generic version of the medication.

The move comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said acid-reducing medicines with ranitidine contain low levels of an impurity that could cause cancer.

Despite C.V.S.’s decision to stop selling the medicine, Zantac and its generic counterpart have not been recalled.

But C.V.S. says customers who have already bought the products can return them for a refund.

Post Views: 85



Trending Now
Cadillac Police Locate Vehicle That Hit Boy, Left Scene
Remington Hernandez September 29, 2019
Lake County Private Prison Could Soon House Convicted Immigrants
Remington Hernandez September 28, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
C.V.S. Pulls Heartburn Medication from Shelves Amid Cancer Concerns
Share No Comment