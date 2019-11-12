C.D.C: Medical Marijuana Vape Products Linked to Health Problems

A new update from health officials suggests Vitamin E Acetate, could cause serious health problems.

Michigan’s Medical Marijuana program lets vaping products use Vitamin E Acetate.

It’s unclear Vitamin E Acetate is used widely in legal marijuana products, industry officials and a former medical marijuana regulator says governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration should ban it.

The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention released what they call “direct evidence”,where it links vitamin e acetate within the lungs of patients with injuries related to vaping.

2,051 cases of lung injuries as of November 5th were reported and related to vaping.