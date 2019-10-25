C.D.C.: Fentanyl Remains Deadliest Drug
Posted On October 25, 2019
Diving into national health headlines — fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States.
But in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.
Those new statistics were released in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 2017.
That’s a 10 percent increase from 2016.
Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.
Research shows meth had a greater impact in the western half of the country.
While more people overdosed and died on fentanyl in the east.