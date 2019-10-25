- Advertisement -
C.D.C.: Fentanyl Remains Deadliest Drug

Staff Writer Posted On October 25, 2019
Diving into national health headlines — fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States.

But in some areas of the country, meth is killing more people.

Those new statistics were released in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 2017.

That’s a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact in the western half of the country.

While more people overdosed and died on fentanyl in the east.

