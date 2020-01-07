- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Bus Accident in Cadillac Sends Woman to the Hospital

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 7, 2020
182 Views
0

A bus accident in Cadillac has sent a woman to the hospital. 

A Cadillac bus driven by a 30-year-old woman made a left turn off of 13th Street onto Maurer Street and was struck in the back passenger side by a car driven from a 50-year-old woman from Cadillac. 

Two children were inside the bus but did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the car, on the other hand, had to be taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries. 

Investigation on the accident is still underway.

Post Views: 182



Trending Now
Authorities Use Facebook Marketplace to Catch Cadillac Larceny Suspect
Sierra Searcy January 3, 2020
Lake City Man in Custody for Allegedly Driving Drunk for the Third Time
Sierra Searcy January 3, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Bus Accident in Cadillac Sends Woman to the Hospital
Share No Comment