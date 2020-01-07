Bus Accident in Cadillac Sends Woman to the Hospital

A bus accident in Cadillac has sent a woman to the hospital.

A Cadillac bus driven by a 30-year-old woman made a left turn off of 13th Street onto Maurer Street and was struck in the back passenger side by a car driven from a 50-year-old woman from Cadillac.

Two children were inside the bus but did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the car, on the other hand, had to be taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Investigation on the accident is still underway.