Burning Rail Car in Cadillac a Foul-Smelling Problem for Firefighters

A foul-smelling problem for firefighters in Cadillac…

When flames sparked inside a rail car filled with cattle feed near Tenth and Mitchell Streets.

As of Monday afternoon — it was still actively burning.

The fire department issued a public service announcement, warning offensive odors may waft into the city’s northeast side.

Though first responders say there is no hazard to the public, based on a test the D.E.Q. already conducted, which concluded the smoke was non-toxic.

The city has also reportedly been in talks to ensure internal quality control prevents this from happening again in the future.