Bullying Incident Led to Bellaire Football Game Cancellation

Bellaire Public Schools are looking into an incident that led to the cancellation of the varsity football game last Friday.

According to the district’s superintendent, a number of varsity players were disciplined for bullying multiple teammates.

School officials say coaches were not aware of the situation and addressed it with administration immediately.

An investigation was launched into the incident, but because it is an internal school matter, specific details will not be made public.

Although, the administration does say additional steps may be taken depending on the outcome of their probe.

The superintendent says it is his hope that this incident serves as a learning experience for all involved.