Buckley Woman Jailed for Meth Ecstasy and Heroin Possesion

A tip for a drug deal right here in Mesick now has a Buckley woman in jail and facing felony charges.

Troopers were tipped off about a potential drug deal in a business parking lot on M-115.

While speaking to the people in the vehicle authorities saw a glass pipe.

Leading to a search and discovery of syringes, Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Which all occupants of the vehicle denied having knowledge of.

Further investigation led to an arrest of Samantha Marchase.

Marchase is now charged with one felony count possession of Meth and Ecstasy and one count substance possession of Heroin

She has a cash bond set to $25,000.

Her next court date is November 5th.