Buckley Man Facing 20-Year Felony for Inappropriate Online Relationship with a Child

Sierra Searcy Posted On January 13, 2020
A Buckley man is now facing multiple charges after allegedly having an inappropriate online relationship with a child. 

Parents of the female victim say between July and September of last year this man, Cameron Joseph Schopieray, exchanged inappropriate pictures on social media apps SnapChat and Facebook Messenger with their daughter.

Authorities say during the course of the investigation several other female victims in the area came forward.

Schopieray was arrested and faces a 20-year felony for three counts Child Sexually Abusive Activity and accosting children.

He is currently out on bond with a GPS monitor and can have no contact with his victims.

Cadillac authorities are asking anybody who may have been a victim of Schopieary to please come forward. 

You may contact the post at 231-779-6040.

