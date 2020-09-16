- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Buckley Man Arrested for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Andrea Ludema Posted On September 16, 2020
163 Views
0

Michigan State Police say in May of 2019 they were contacted by Wexford County Child Protective Services to investigate a recently disclosed report of sexual abuse of a minor.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 64-year-old Ronald James Nottage, formally of Buckley.

Nottage moved to Wisconsin during the investigation.

He turned himself in and was arrested on September 10, 2020 at the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.

Nottage was arraigned on September 10, 2020 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – Relative.

He was given a PR bond and his next scheduled court appearance is on September 29, 2020.

Post Views: 163



Trending Now
Lake City Woman Arrested for Meth in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy September 11, 2020
Cadillac Man Arrested for Meth in Wexford Co.
Sierra Searcy September 11, 2020

You are reading
Buckley Man Arrested for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Share No Comment