Buckley Man Arrested for First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

Michigan State Police say in May of 2019 they were contacted by Wexford County Child Protective Services to investigate a recently disclosed report of sexual abuse of a minor.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for 64-year-old Ronald James Nottage, formally of Buckley.

Nottage moved to Wisconsin during the investigation.

He turned himself in and was arrested on September 10, 2020 at the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.

Nottage was arraigned on September 10, 2020 in the 84th District Court in Wexford County for one count Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – Relative.

He was given a PR bond and his next scheduled court appearance is on September 29, 2020.